Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,552.24. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

