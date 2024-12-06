Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target to $32.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $876.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

