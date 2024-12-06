KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.89. 28,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 166,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.12.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 244.12%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 566.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56,523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

