Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE KEP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 46.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,193,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 35.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 98,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.