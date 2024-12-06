Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
NYSE KEP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
