Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 984,731 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 607.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,731 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average is $95.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

