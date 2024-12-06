Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $30,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,496,115,000 after buying an additional 8,604,396 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at $1,964,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,255,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,835 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

PG&E Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.