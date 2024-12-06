Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,174 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $84,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after buying an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

