Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Jacobs Solutions worth $143,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $137.74 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.