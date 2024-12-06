Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 155,730 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,730 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

