L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) dropped 0.3% on Friday. The company traded as low as $236.80 and last traded at $237.36. Approximately 198,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 902,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.14.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

