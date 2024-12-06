Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.610 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $317.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.
