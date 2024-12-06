Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 376,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 151,082 shares.The stock last traded at $85.65 and had previously closed at $85.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.