Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 16,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,720,080.99. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

