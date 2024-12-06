Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.00. 206,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 972,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $916.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,349.83. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 927,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

