Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.20. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 36,894 shares changing hands.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lotus Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lotus Technology stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

