Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.61.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 17.5 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $60.18 on Friday, hitting $404.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.