LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,371,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of LYB opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

