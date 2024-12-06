Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Magazine Luiza Stock Down 7.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

