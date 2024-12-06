Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 43037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.24).

Manolete Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.38 million, a PE ratio of 4,650.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.