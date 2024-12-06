ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 248.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MAN opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 389.88%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

