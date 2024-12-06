McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Secures Environmental Permit for Los Azules Copper Project

McEwen Mining Inc. recently announced a crucial milestone related to its subsidiary McEwen Copper Inc.’s Los Azules copper project. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project, located in Alberta, Canada, has received approval from the San Juan Provincial Government’s Ministry of Mines. This approval marks a significant step forward towards feasibility studies, construction, and eventual operation of the project.

The EIA for the Los Azules copper project underwent a detailed review process by the Evaluation Committee, consisting of experts and public and private entities. With over three thousand pages of documentation reviewed, including public consultations and site visits, the project has demonstrated environmental viability and a commitment to responsible development.

McEwen Mining’s CEO and Founder, Robert McEwen, emphasized the company’s dedication to sustainable mining practices, evident in the Positive Environmental Assessment (PEA) and the EIA for the Los Azules project. The company’s focus on sustainable practices is underscored by its partnership with organizations like Stellantis and Nuton for responsible copper extraction technologies.

The company’s commitment to community engagement and sustainability is exemplified through its collaborative efforts with the Calingasta community and its aims for carbon neutrality by 2038. Additionally, with the EIA approval in place, Los Azules is now moving towards publishing a definitive feasibility study by the first half of 2025, with construction potentially commencing as early as 2026.

Los Azules, situated in the province of San Juan, Argentina, has been recognized as one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits globally. The project’s design focuses on minimizing water consumption, reducing carbon emissions, and operating on renewable energy sources upon commencement of operations. The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights the project’s economic viability and its potential long-term sustainability within the copper market.

It’s important to note that the press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting the company’s estimates, forecasts, and expectations. Factors such as market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational risks could influence actual results. McEwen Mining remains committed to transparency and regulatory compliance in its business operations and developments.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read McEwen Mining’s 8K filing here.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

