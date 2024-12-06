MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.54 and last traded at C$28.39, with a volume of 192326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDA shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ci Capital raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cormark upped their target price on MDA Space from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MDA
MDA Space Price Performance
Insider Activity at MDA Space
In other news, Director Yung Cheng Wu bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,262.00. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MDA Space Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Ulta Stock Rally: Is There Still Room for More Upside?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Buy the Dip? Chewy Stock’s Growth Story Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.