Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

