Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.