Michael D. Rumbolz Sells 50,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,032,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,901,875.14. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock remained flat at $13.48 during trading hours on Thursday. 669,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everi by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.