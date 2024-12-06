Microgen (LON:MCGN) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.69). Approximately 26,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.68).

Microgen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 367.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

About Microgen

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

