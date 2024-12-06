Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MSBI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 12,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $312,703.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,433,286.20. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 950.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

