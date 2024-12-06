Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Trading Down 20.1% – What’s Next?

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) traded down 20.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Mobivity Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

