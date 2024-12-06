MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 443.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in MongoDB by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total transaction of $698,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,006 shares in the company, valued at $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $334.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.25.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

