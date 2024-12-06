Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.28), with a volume of 885815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.27).

Moonpig Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,670.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 1,000,000 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.15), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,151,716.22). Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

