Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 30,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $96.08 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $2,459,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 137.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

