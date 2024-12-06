MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.71 and last traded at $172.71, with a volume of 2043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.44.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

