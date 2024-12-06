Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Nabtesco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabtesco Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

