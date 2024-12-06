National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:BDT FY2024 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.44.

TSE BDT opened at C$30.01 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.80.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

