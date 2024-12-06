NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) Head-To-Head Review

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.65% -2.90% -2.45% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and Betawave”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $599.40 million 1.66 -$11.80 million ($0.14) -96.56 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NerdWallet and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Betawave.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Betawave on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

