Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $920.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $725.00 to $920.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

Netflix stock opened at $917.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $788.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.66. Netflix has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $927.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

