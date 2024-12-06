NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
NFI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.20.
NFI Group Price Performance
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
