North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$22.68 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The company has a market cap of C$789.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00. Insiders have bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $320,617 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

