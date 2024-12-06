Northland Capmk Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $542.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 3.39.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,894,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,231 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

