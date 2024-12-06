Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk lowered Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NWPX opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,418.25. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $102,520 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

