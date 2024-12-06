NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 3040109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.