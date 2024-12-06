Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) Trading Up 200.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) shares rose 200.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 205,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,807% from the average daily volume of 10,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Institutional Trading of Nova Vision Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVV. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition by 29.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 236,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Vision Acquisition

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

