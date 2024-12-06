Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

