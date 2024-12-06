ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OKE opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 30.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

