Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $256.3 million-$256.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.9 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.160-0.170 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.04 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OOMA shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

