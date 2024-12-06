Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,837.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,285.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,684.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,130.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,177.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5,330.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after acquiring an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 75.9% in the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

