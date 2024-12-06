Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Metrics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:OMG opened at GBX 60.42 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.85. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Ian Wilcock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,291.18). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

