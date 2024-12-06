Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $59,170.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,896.40. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,879.36. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,069,108 shares of company stock worth $116,165,158 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Confluent Stock Up 0.6 %
Confluent stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
