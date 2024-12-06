Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 9,017 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $39.99 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

