Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $280,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 124.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.03 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,066.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

