Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 8,477 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.89 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.