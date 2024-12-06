Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 8,477 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.89 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
